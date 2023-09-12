Nick is pictured with Biggleswade Town Under 8 players

Biggleswade Town fans had a treat on Saturday when England International Nick Pope turned up at their ground.

Nick was there as a fan to watch Biggleswade V Bury St Edmonds in the FA Trophy at the Wader’s Yvette Brewer Stadium on Langford Road.

The England player and professional footballer for Newcastle turned up to support grassroots team Bury St Edmonds. He used to play for them between 2008 and 2011 and was there to support some of his former team mates.

Nick was more than happy to pose for selfies with Biggleswade Town and Bury fans, as well as the youth players and the girls team, who were in attendance as mascots on the day.