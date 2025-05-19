"Etonbury Academy is a welcoming and nurturing place to learn" - praise from Ofsted

Jo Young, Etonbury Academy's principal, with pupils. Picture: Etonbury Academy

An academy is celebrating after Ofsted inspectors described it as a “welcome and nurturing place to learn”.

Etonbury Academy in Arlesey was visited by Ofsted on April 23 and 24 – and the report has now been published.

The school was rated as ‘good’ across the board, with inspectors praising the ‘often excellent’ conduct of pupils and the “warm supportive relationships they build with staff”.

The report stated: “Pupils behave with great courtesy and respect. They hold doors open, listen carefully to each other in conversations and demonstrate consistently high levels of kindness towards others.

“In lessons, pupils work hard and focus well. Teachers have high expectations and pupils rise to meet them. Pupils appreciate the strong academic and pastoral support they receive, both in lessons and through lunchtime and after-school sessions.

"Staff apply the school’s expectations for behaviour consistently and fairly. As a result, classrooms and corridors are calm, orderly and purposeful. This creates an environment where pupils can learn without disruption.”

The report also highlighted how pupils feel “a strong sense of belonging to the school community” and take pride in contributing “both within and beyond the school”.

It read: “For example, pupils lead charity events, including sponsored runs and organising the ‘Juniors’ Valentine’s disco’. Older pupils support younger ones with their learning and well-being. The ‘pupil voice team’ plays an active leadership role, working closely with staff to help shape improvements to the school.”

The report states that the school leaders have established an ambitious curriculum – with consistently strong Key Stage 4 results.

It noted that KS2 outcomes have been lower than the national averages in recent years – but added that the school has taken ‘robust’ action to address this, with pupils now achieving well across all year groups.

Inspectors added: “Teachers deliver the curriculum well, including in the newly opened sixth form, where students receive strong support to study a range of A-level courses. Teachers demonstrate secure subject knowledge. They explain new information clearly and break down learning into manageable steps.

"Staff accurately identify pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). They provide strategies that help pupils, including those with SEND, to access the curriculum and achieve well.”

However, it added that sometimes teachers do not identify gaps in knowledge of skills with enough precision – meaning some pupils do not achieve as well as they could.

But it continued: “The school recognises this and is taking steps to ensure that learning is consistently matched to pupils’ starting points.”

Principal Jo Young said: “The report describes what our pupils, parents, staff and visitors tell us, that we are a welcoming school, treat each other with kindness and expect the very best. I am tremendously grateful to all in the Etonbury community and am confident that we will continue, with such great support, to get better and better – together, there is no limit to what our pupils and staff can achieve and be.”

Dr John Christoper, chair of govenors at Etonbury, said “The inspection team had clearly formed an accurate picture of Etonbury and it was quite moving to hear the comments which reflected from many different perspectives the incredible effort and teamwork that goes on every day to make the school such a vibrant, happy and successful environment.”

BEST CEO, Dr Alan Lee added: “Reading Etonbury Academy’s inspection report is a joy. Rarely have I seen Ofsted use phrases such as ‘belonging … nurturing … kindness …’, alongside ‘ambitious’ (curriculum), ‘extensive’ (extra-curricular programme) and ‘excellent’ (conduct). A

school where pupils regularly hold the doors open for one another, wow! All in the ETA community should be extremely proud of this report, I am a very proud CEO. My congratulations and thanks to everyone.”