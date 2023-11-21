Appeals for help are bigger than ever

A food project based in Stotfold that helps families in need across Chronicle country is gearing up for a very busy Christmas.

Project leader for The Need Project Graham Hamilton says demand is bigger than ever as the charity prepares its Christmas hampers for families who have been referred to them for support.

"Everyone who says things are getting easier is dreaming,” said Graham. "Last month was the biggest month we have had for referrals in 20 years.”

The Need Project in Stotfold

In October the charity sent out 830 food parcels – compared to 547 for the same period last year. A further 383 top up bags were picked up from pop up centres. The charity is expected to be well in excess of its Christmas 2022 total of more than 1,200 hampers, this Christmas.

"It’s a massive operation,” said Graham. “I think its shameful that we have to do it and its a shame that people are unaware of the extent of need. In Henlow and Langford for example there never used to be a need.”

The charity has five hubs in Biggleswade, Cranfield, Stotfold, Gamlingay and Flitwick, with volunteers travelling as far away as Woburn Sands and Letchworth. Fuel alone for dropping off the £65 parcels costs £1,000 a month.

From April to September this year the parcels in total cost more than £338,000.

The biggest issue facing families and people using the project is financial, followed by unemployment and benefits cuts. Last month more than 1,500 children were helped.

It only take referrals from statutory bodies such as social services, GP units, children’s centres or recognised community groups (e.g. local churches and other religious organisations, schools, etc).

Among requests for donations are tea bags, coffee, pasta and rice, cereals, pasta sauces or bakes soups – packet or tinned, tinned veg, squash, tinned meat such as ham or corned beef, and toiletries.

People wanting to help can donate food at the drop off centres or donate money via the website at https://theneedproject.org/about-us/

The Need Project was established as a part of the caring ministry of King’s Baptist Church in Stotfold, but now works through a number of local churches in Central Bedfordshire.