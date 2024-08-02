Weedy Frillwort has been recorded for the first time in Bedfordshire, along with other rare species of mosses, liverworts, lichens and fungi. It's all happening at a large-scale conservation project at Sandy to turn a working sand quarry into land that will support an array of wildlife and nature.Pic: Astrid Biddle

Weedy Frillwort – a small flowerless plant with lobe like leaves – has been recorded for the first time in Bedfordshire, along with other rare species of mosses, liverworts, lichens and fungi.

This tiny plant is easily overlooked at just 5mm long.

This thrilling discovery was made by local expert plant surveyors in restored areas at Sandy Heath Quarry, which is managed by the RSPB and Tarmac (who own the land) as part of The Lodge nature reserve.

Together the charity and the sustainable construction solutions business are gradually restoring the quarried areas into 80 hectares of wildlife-friendly land, providing a home for a diversity of species.

Restoration of the Sandy Heath Quarry started in the 1990s to create a selection of habitats.

These include large swathes of bare sand, rocks and cliffs – ideal for species such as spider-hunting wasps and solitary bees. One cliff face provides a nesting site for a colony of sand martins.

There is also an area of acid grassland – including damp grassland areas where the Weedy Frillwort was discovered – an ideal spot for pollinating insects to feed and breed.

In addition the woodland is home to a wide variety of birds while linnets breed among the gorse bushes in the heathland.

Each habitat will encourage insects, birds, reptiles and mammals to move in.

RSPB spokesperson Peter Bradley said: “The landscape at the quarry is quite literally awesome – parts look like the surface of Mars.

"Helping to bring life to this landscape with Tarmac is truly inspiring, as we work together to produce the many different habitats for nature at this site.

“The discovery of this liverwort - a first for Bedfordshire, along with so many other rare species - shows how thoughtful restoration of quarries can provide the right conditions for nature to thrive. We look forward to seeing much more wildlife calling this special place home.”

The RSPB is gradually converting some of the woodlands from conifers to native broad-leaved woodland which will support more native wildlife.

Arable land is planted with winter seed crops which form a living bird table to help feed birds through the winter.

The topography of the site has also been changed to create structure and give wildlife and nature places to live and hide - including huge U-shaped valleys, a dry riverbed, sink holes, shallow cliffs, and drumlins (small hills).

On the edge of the working quarry, Tarmac has created a sand cliff for sand martins which return to the site each year to breed.

The rock in the vertical cliff face they nest in was formed in the Cretaceous era, the time of the last dinosaurs - 60 million years ago.

Tarmac spokesperson Enrique Moranmontero said: “Sandy Heath Quarry is a great example of how mineral operations and conservation organisations can join forces. It’s very exciting to see how the site keeps evolving and the new species that are establishing there.”

As it’s a working quarry, the site is closed to the public. But it can be seen from the Skylark trail, opposite the entrance to RSPB The Lodge nature reserve in Sandy where parking is available.

> Visit www.rspb.org.uk/thelodge for more information.