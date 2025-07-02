File photo of a roadworks sign. Picture: Matthew Ashmore / stock.adobe

Extra parking restrictions are due to be introduced in a bid to ease congestion caused by roadworks in the Pegasus Way area of Biggleswade.

The works, scheduled to last for around three weeks, have led to long traffic queues in the retail park area.

Although there is a diversion route along Normandy Lane and Montgomery Way, vehicles parked on Normandy Lane near to McDonalds mean there is often not enough room for queuing traffic and parked vehicles at the same time.

This is leading to traffic queueing back on to the A1, frustrating Independent councillor for Biggleswade West, Hayley Whittaker, who posted on social media: “Myself and fellow councillors raised issues about these works, and this diversion, back in March.

“We suggested a temporary parking restriction would make the works much easier to deliver without causing traffic nightmares.

“This afternoon I have contacted the Central Bedfordshire Council teams that deal with this and asked them to look into this with some urgency.

“With traffic queuing back onto the A1 it is only a matter of time before the police call the council and that usually leads to pretty swift action.”

A spokesperson for Central Bedfordshire Council told the Chronicle: “We are aware of the congestion caused by the current traffic measures in place for the ongoing roadworks.

“The developer will be introducing extra parking restrictions, and we will visit the site to assess whether these changes are making a positive impact and will continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the developer throughout the works.”

