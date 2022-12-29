Fairfield WI's postbox topper brings smiles to children posting letters for Santa

Talented knitters from Fairfield created a super postbox topper this festive season.

Santa, his elf, a snowman and penguins were there to greet children as they posted their letters to Father Christmas, and the woolly creations have brought smiles to many villagers.

A spokeswoman from the Fairfield WI Knit and Natter craft group, said: "We worked very hard to create it in time for the Fairfield Christmas lights switch on. We have had many compliments on our creation and the children of Fairfield refer to it as the ‘Father Christmas Postbox’."

Members of Fairfield WI Knit and Natter craft group. Image: Fairfield WI Knit and Natter craft group.

A Fairfield Parish Council spokesman said: "The Fairfield WI craft group have been busy again, this time making a Christmassy top for our Dickens Boulevard Post Box. A big thank you to the ladies and we look forward to seeing what their next knitting adventure will be!"