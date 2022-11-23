Families in crisis can seek refuge this winter thanks to Biggleswade Warm Spaces

'Biggleswade Warm Spaces' has been created by Dr Fiona Factor from the Biggleswade Labour Party, as she suggested that the party's hall be used as a warm space while the cost of living crisis is having a "significant impact". Dr Factor knew that other organisations were likely to be thinking the same, so she put a call out on We Love Biggleswade Facebook page.

Dr Factor told the Chronicle: "Volunteers were recruited and the different organisations made plans. I spoke to Kathy Lewis at Preen who identified the difficulty of washing and drying clothes, not only due to cost, but also due to lack of space and ventilation. Consequently, the Labour Party decided to plumb in a washing machine and tumble dryer (donated by Preen) at the hall and offer this, too.

Advertisement

"I am absolutely horrified that people are struggling and having to choose between heating and eating in 2022, but I have been really impressed with the way the community has come together to make this offer and the number of volunteers. Everyone is welcome to attend a warm space regardless of circumstances - no judgement, just a warm welcome."

A training session for the warm spaces volunteers. Image: Dr Fiona Factor.

A poster showing all warm spaces in the town will be displayed in shops and community buildings. Nationally, there is also a website where you can enter your postcode to identify your nearest warm spaces: https://warmspaces.org/

The Biggleswade centres are now open and the locations and timings are as follows:

Advertisement

Labour Hall, Crab Lane, Biggleswade. Monday 10am - 2pm; Thursday 5pm - 9pm; Saturday 10am - 2pm. There will be free Laundry facilities – wash and dry, hot drinks, WiFi, heat and eat – use of kitchen. Closed Christmas Eve to January 5. Contact: [email protected]

Kings Corner, 6 Britten Place, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade. Tuesday 10am - 1pm; Thursday 10am - 1pm. There will be hot drinks and a soup lunch. Closed from December 24 to January 5. Use Facebook messenger to contact King's Corner or email [email protected]

Advertisement

Krafty Shed, Unit 4, Purcell Pl, Sullivan Court, Biggleswade. Wednesday 9am - 5pm. Please bring your own book/activity. Warm drinks available. Closed December 23rd to 27, December 31, and January 1 to 3. Email: [email protected]

St Andrews Church, Shortmead St, Biggleswade. Thursday 10.30am - 3pm; Saturday 10.30am - 3pm. Drop in for hot drinks and soup served at lunch. Closed Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. Call 01767 317207 or email: [email protected]

Advertisement

Baptist Church, Rooms 3 & 4, 24 London Rd, Biggleswade. Friday 2pm - 6pm. There will be hot drinks and soup and a roll. Closed on December 23 and 30. Use Facebook messenger to contact Biggleswade Baptist Church.

Biggleswade Library, Chestnut Avenue, Biggleswade. Monday - closed; Tuesday to Friday 9am - 6pm; Saturday 9am - 4pm; Sunday - closed. Free Internet access. Free access to software. Closed Christmas Eve from 1pm, December 25 to 28, New Year's Eve from 5pm, and January 1 to 3. Call: 0300 300 8055.

Advertisement