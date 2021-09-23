Leo Toze with his mum. (PIC: British Transport Police)

A devastated family has paid tribute to a beloved teenager who died on the railway near Biggleswade.

Leo Toze, 17, died near Biggleswade Railway Station on Friday, September 3. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

His family said: “Leo was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He was also a dedicated and outstanding student with a bright future ahead of him.

“Sadly, he struggled with a deepening depressive illness, and, despite the love and support of his family and friends, eventually that illness overwhelmed him, with tragic results.

“We are beyond devastated at the loss of our beautiful boy, and our lives will never be the same again. But we have been touched beyond measure by the care and concern we have received, sometimes from total strangers.

“It has been some comfort to know that Leo’s name has been mentioned, and his life has been remembered, around the world.

“Leo loved animals, especially wolves, and so we are hoping to make a donation in his memory to wolf conservation charities.”

Leo’s family has asked for privacy as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

If you have been affected by this story, help is available day or night, 365 days a year. You can call Samaritans for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

You can also text "SHOUT" to 85258 to contact the Shout Crisis Text Line, or text "YM" if you're under 19.

NHS urgent mental health helplines are for people of all ages. You can call for: 24-hour advice and support – for you, your child, your parent or someone you care for, help to speak to a mental health professional, or an assessment to help decide on the best course of care. Call 111.