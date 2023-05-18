Family pays tribute to 'larger than life' Clifton man killed in Dunton collision

Lee Bozier-Lown

The family of a ‘larger than life’ man who died following a collision in Dunton have paid tribute to him.

Lee Bozier-Lown, 46, from Clifton, was riding his motorcycle when he was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van at around 9am Thursday 11 May on Cambridge Road, Dunton.

Emergency services attended, but Lee was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, Lee’s family said: “He was loving, caring and supportive, full of fun and a character that was larger than life. He would do anything for anyone and brought people together. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

Officers are appealing for witnesses as they continue their investigation into the incident.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with the family and loved ones of the victim.”

“We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along Cambridge Road around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident itself to come forward. We are particularly keen to hear from anyone that may have captured any dashcam footage that may support our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.”

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. He has since been released on police bail.