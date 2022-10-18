Aldi is creating around 140 new jobs in Bedfordshire ahead of the festive period.

The supermarket is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions in its Bedfordshire stores to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.

Aldi is also recruiting for 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres for a number of permanent roles, including warehouse selectors and lorry drivers.

Aldi has announced a major jobs push