Fancy becoming a local councillor? Sandy Town Council is looking for two new politicians

Sandy Town Council is looking to co-opt two new members onto the council, to fill one vacant seat representing Ivel Ward and one vacant seat representing Pinnacle Ward.

A spokesman said: "We welcome applications for co-option from everyone in the community (including former applicants) with an interest in making Sandy a better place to live and work.

"The Town Clerk and existing members of the council are pleased to talk to potential candidates about what is involved; please contact members directly, using the details on our website and/or contact the Clerk via the Town Council office to arrange a visit and find out more."

Expressions of interest are invited from applicants who must be over 18 and be an elector, live or work in or near Sandy and be a citizen of the EU or the Commonwealth.

Application forms and more information can be found on the Town Council’s website www.sandytowncouncil.gov.uk in the news section, or by direct application to the Town Council offices at: 10 Cambridge Road, Sandy.

Completed application forms must be submitted to the town clerk no later than noon on Friday, September 23.

The council intends to select its new members at a meeting on Monday, October 3.