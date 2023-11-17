Festive fun in store at Biggleswade’s Christmas lights switch-on event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The countdown is on to the annual Biggleswade Christmas Lights Switch-On event to be held in the town’s Market Square next Friday. (24/11)

The action begins at noon with a host of seasonal activities taking place including a Christmas Fair, live entertainment and the lights switch on at 7pm.

Santa will also be taking time off his busy schedule to visit Biggleswade and offer children the chance to join the festive fun by decorating a Christmas star, which will find its place on the grand Christmas tree in Biggleswade Market Square.

Event organisers at Biggleswade Town Council say it’s not only a splendid way to spread holiday cheer but also a chance to support a wonderful cause.

All proceeds will be going to the Mayor’s chosen charities, which include Sue Ryder, Mind BLMK and Tourettes Action.

A full programme of entertainment which concludes at 8pm, includes:

> 2pm - 2.30pm: St Andrew's C of E VC Lower School

> 2.30pm - 3pm: Ivel Valley School & College

> 6:30pm - 17pm: Dreams Theatre School

> 5pm - 5.30pm: Somewhere 2 Sing

> 5.30pm - 6pm: Emily Thornton School of Dance

> 6pm - 6.30pm: Biggleswade Amateur Theatrical Society

> 6.30pm - 6.50pm: Biggleswade & District Choral Society & Edward Peake C of E VC Middle School

> 6.50pm - 7pm: Biggleswade Town Council Mayor, Carnival Court and Rev Liz of St Andrew’s Church

> 7pm: Lights Switch-On

> 7.05pm - 8pm: Abba Twist.

Visitors will also be invited to join in carol singing.

Biggleswade Mayor, Cllr Mark Foster, said: ”Christmas is a time for bringing people together, and our annual Christmas Lights Switch-on and Christmas Fair certainly does that. Please enjoy the entertainment, and the lights switch-on. Thanks also go to everyone involved in organising and participating in the event. On behalf of all at the town council I would like to wish you a safe, peaceful, enjoyable and Happy Christmas.”