Final closing date for Biggleswade's Wilko store revealed

No buyers have been found to take on most of the stores after Wilko fell into administration
By Lynn Hughes
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:51 BST
Biggleswade’s Wilko store is to close for the final time next Friday (September 29), weeks after the company fell into administration.

Administrators PWC said in a statement last week that attempts to find a buyer for all the stores had failed.

PWC said: “Despite extensive efforts, it has become clear that no significant part of the wilko operations can be rescued as a going concern. As a result, the joint administrators have today informed all staff that they will sadly commence the closure of all wilko stores, the two distribution centres and the cessation of the majority of activities of the Support Centre. It is anticipated that all stores will be closed by early October, resulting in the redundancies of a further 9,100 employees in those stores”

Signage outside a branch of the British high-street retail chain "Wilko (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
Timings for the closure of the stores are still being announced – with 111 stores set to shut next week. The full list of stores that have been announced as closing next week is available here.

Zelf Hussain, joint administrator, says: “The dedication shown by all team members during this period has been hugely humbling and we are grateful for the patience and understanding they have shown. As with those who have already been given notice of redundancy, we will guide and support those team members impacted over the coming weeks through the redundancy claims process. We also continue to collaborate closely with relevant agencies and engage with any potential employers to help facilitate a quick return into new employment.”

