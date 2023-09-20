No buyers have been found to take on most of the stores after Wilko fell into administration

Biggleswade’s Wilko store is to close for the final time next Friday (September 29), weeks after the company fell into administration.

Administrators PWC said in a statement last week that attempts to find a buyer for all the stores had failed.

PWC said: “Despite extensive efforts, it has become clear that no significant part of the wilko operations can be rescued as a going concern. As a result, the joint administrators have today informed all staff that they will sadly commence the closure of all wilko stores, the two distribution centres and the cessation of the majority of activities of the Support Centre. It is anticipated that all stores will be closed by early October, resulting in the redundancies of a further 9,100 employees in those stores”

