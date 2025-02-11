Fiona Bruce and BBC One's Antiques Roadshow coming to Shuttleworth in May

Rummage round your loft, search the cupboards, and hunt high and low in your garage – because BBC One's Antiques Roadshow is coming to Shuttleworth this spring.

The popular programme – which has been running since 1979 – will be at the estate on Sunday, May 18, as filming for its 48th series takes place.

Applications are now open for free tickets and you can click here to apply.

The Shuttleworth website states: "The team are on the hunt for a broad mix of antiques, family heirlooms and vintage treasures. Every show will feature specialists in the fields of jewellery, silver, ceramics and glass, pictures, rare books, clocks and watches, and militaria, as well as a team of experts with knowledge of all things collectable – from retro toys to movie and music memorabilia, from ancient antiquities to costume jewellery, from mid-century furniture to vintage fashion."

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Shuttleworth. Presenter Fiona Bruce is pictured here outside Firstsite Museum, Colchester. Image: BBC Studios,Anna Gordon.

Marc Boult, head of visitor operations at Shuttleworth, told the Chronicle: "We are delighted to be welcoming BBC One's Antiques Roadshow to Shuttleworth later this year.

"This opportunity to bring Shuttleworth House and our extensive working collection of aircraft, vehicles and heritage exhibits to a wider audience, through this iconic show, has reinforced our status as a significant heritage destination.

"We hope to see many new faces at Shuttleworth as a result, and look forward to getting a behind-the-scenes look at this fantastic production."

For the past four decades, the award winning show has visited hundreds of venues in the UK and abroad.

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Shuttleworth. Here, Steven Moore (left) is with presenter, Fiona Bruce, who takes a wild guess at the rarest piece of Weemsware that Steven Moore has brought along. Image: BBC Studios.

Locations for the new series include: Shuttleworth; Stephens House and Gardens, Finchley; Lister Park and Cartwright Hall, Bradford; Hill of Tarvit Mansion and Garden, Fife; and the National Waterfront Museum, Swansea.

Presenter Fiona Bruce, who will be filming her eighteenth series of Antiques Roadshow, said: “Antiques Roadshow is gearing up to start a new series and every year I’m staggered to see the variety and volume of objects revealed to our team of specialists.

"There’s always exciting moments of surprise when it comes to valuations as well as reassuring appearances of old favourites from teddy bears to tea sets.

"It’s a delight for me to meet our visitors at venues across the UK and delve a little deeper into local history, hearing the moving stories behind an object.”

The Antiques Roadshow is coming to Shuttleworth. Fiona Bruce is pictures at the Botanic Gardens, Belfast, with a special salamander from the Ulster Museum collection. Image: BBC Studios,Peter Marley

BBC Studios series editor, Robert Murphy, added: “The Roadshow is for everyone, and we’re looking forward to seeing those special items that mean something to our visitors.

"Last year, we saw a fantastic range of mementoes, treasures and surprises: paintings by Damien Hirst and LS Lowry, a medal for gallantry awarded to a pigeon, a Steiff teddy bear with Titanic connections…

"We can't wait to see what treasures we’ll unearth at this year’s shows.”

You can watch Antiques Roadshow on BBC One on Sundays from 8pm and on BBC iPlayer.