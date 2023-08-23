Firefighters called to tackle large haystack fire on farm land in Langford

Firefighters attended a large haystack fire on farmland north of Edworth Road, Langford, last night (22/8)

Firefighters were called to a large haystack fire in Langford, last night. (22/8)

The incident, which was visible from the A1, took several hours to bring under control. The cause is unknown.

A spokesman said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called last night (22/08) at around 19.25pm to a large haystack fire on farmland north of Edworth Road, Langford.

"Firefighters from Biggleswade, Shefford, Sandy and Kempston attended the incident and used hose reels, beaters and a drone to extinguish the fire. “Crews are continuing to monitor and damp down the incident, but the cause is still unknown.