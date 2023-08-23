Firefighters called to tackle large haystack fire on farm land in Langford
Control room received 32 calls about the blaze
Firefighters were called to a large haystack fire in Langford, last night. (22/8)
The incident, which was visible from the A1, took several hours to bring under control. The cause is unknown.
A spokesman said: “Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service were called last night (22/08) at around 19.25pm to a large haystack fire on farmland north of Edworth Road, Langford.
"Firefighters from Biggleswade, Shefford, Sandy and Kempston attended the incident and used hose reels, beaters and a drone to extinguish the fire. “Crews are continuing to monitor and damp down the incident, but the cause is still unknown.
"Fire Service Control received 32 repeat calls about the fire.”