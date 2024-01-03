Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents from Wyboston to Blunham are being warned to be on alert after river levels in the area remain high following heavy rainfall from Storm Henk.

The advice from the Government’s Floodline service is that flooding is expected today in areas around the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit. Further light rain is expected today, then mostly dry for several days which will see river levels begin to fall but will remain high. The advice is to take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Flooding is also expected around the River Great Ouse from Newport Pagnell to Roxton. Further light rain is expected today, then mostly dry for several days which will see river levels continue to fall. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, avoid walking or driving through flood water and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation.

People are being urged to take care near flood waters throughout Bedfordshire - Photo Phil Wood

River levels also remain high and steady in and around the River Great Ouse from Wyboston to the south of Brampton, including Duloe Brook, Hen Brook and Fox Brook.

In a statement on the situation Floodline said: “Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, avoid walking or driving through flood water and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation.”