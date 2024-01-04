A flood warning road sign on a partially submerged road (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

Residents around Langford and Blunham are being warned to expect more flooding as the effects of Storm Henk are still being felt.

The Government’s Floodline website is warning that although levels on the River Ivel are falling, some flooding is still expected with more rainfall expected tonight (Thursday).

The website warns: “River levels are falling but remain responsive to further rainfall following Storm Henk. Flooding is expected. Areas most at risk are around the River Ivel from Langford to Blunham, including the rivers Purwell, Hiz, Flit and Hit. The forecast is for more rainfall this evening, and into Friday. River levels will react again. Take care on riverside roads and footpaths, and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We are monitoring the situation.”

Central Bedfordshire Council warned: “Do not attempt to drive, cycle or walk through flood water - it can be deeper than it looks. If you are driving through heavy rain turn your headlights on and leave twice as much space between you and the car in front - it takes longer to stop in the wet.”

You can find out more at the council’s website.

