Flooding fears over new housing plan for Langford on land that's 'like a swimming pool'

Campaigners against further housing developments near to Langford village say they fear nearby properties are at risk of flooding after heavy rainfall.

Plans for 79 more homes on the Lewin Park site are being considered by Central Bedfordshire Council next month. But campaigners say multiple swimming pool-sized lakes of water are threatening properties along Cambridge Road, with developers sending tankers in to try to control the water levels.

On Friday North East Bedfordshire MP Richard Fuller visited the site to see for himself the concerns of residents.

An aerial view of the flooding

Local councillor Drew Richardson said he was receiving around 20 emails a day from residents complaining about the flooding. Some people with chickens had to remove them as flood water crept into their gardens.

He said: “There are multiple issues with the site. The whole area is like a swimming pool, there is no drainage. The whole village is outraged at this planning application.”

Doina Nicolici, who lives in the area, said: “The area has always been a bit boggy but the amount of water there now is unacceptable. One woman now has a waterside view from her patio.

"There is just a feeling of helplessness, the council seem to have no concerns for the residents. The neighbours are very concerned and there are fears of subsidence.

MP Richard Fuller visits the site of the flooding

“Tankers regularly travel in and out of the development to try and reduce the water looming over people's homes, but this has not been successful and the waters continue to rise.”

Around 200 objections to plans to build the houses have been submitted to CBC.

A CBC spokesman said: “A previous planning application submitted by Crest Nicholson was rejected in August 2023, a decision they then appealed. As part of that appeal, the developers submitted amended plans.

“As the amended plans addressed the reasons for the refusal, we took a decision to concede the appeal in order to save significant and potentially wasted costs to the council. The appeal has yet to be determined by the Planning Inspectorate and in the meantime the new Phase Two plans are now subject to a live application.

Flooding at the Lewin Park site

“We understand and appreciate residents’ concerns regarding the flooding risk to their properties. Phase One of the development included the provision of a pond, near the homes in Southland Rise, with a pump to take the water away from the site. This has been accepted by the local flood authority and Environment Agency as a suitable drainage solution, although the pump is not yet connected.

“With the recent heavy rainfall, the pond is near capacity. We understand from the developer that, as a temporary measure, manual pumping is currently being carried out and we have asked them for an update on the connection of a permanent pump.”