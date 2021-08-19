'Flushed with success' as accessible toilet opens in Everton Village Hall

A new accessible toilet has been officially opened at Everton Village Hall.

The conversion was recently completed whilst the hall was closed during lockdown and half of the costs were met by the Ward Councillor Grant Scheme supported by Central Beds Councillor Tracey Wye - who cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new facility.

Following a brief ceremony, tea and cakes were enjoyed by 26 villagers, including a welcome return from the West Country by Michael Flack, Everton Village Hall’s previous chairman and originator of the plans for an accessible toilet.

Cllr Wye and Chairman Collins.

Present chairman, Mike Collins, addressing the gathering, thanked all those attending and welcomed the opportunity of villagers to meet up again in a relaxed environment after months of restrictions.

Everton Village Hall now anticipates that the new facilities will make Everton "a venue of choice", not just for villagers, but also for visitors using the hall for parties and other celebrations.

Its management committee is now looking forward to the revival of its 200-Club, with ticket sales continuing through in August and the first monthly draw in early September, followed by a quiz night on Friday, October 8.

More details will soon appear on its website.