The latest work on the new Lindsells bridge

A 350-tonne crane has lifted the new Lindsells Bridge into position over the East Coast Mainline in Biggleswade.

Central Bedfordshire Council, together with Network Rail and Story Contracting, is delivering the project to replace the existing gated level crossing with a safe and more accessible route for pedestrians, cyclists, and horse riders using the bridleway.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further work will be carried out to lift the ramps into place at the sides of the bridge. In the meantime, the current Network Rail level crossing will remain available for use until the bridge is open.

And a variation of the bridge design featuring shorter ramps has now been approved.

Responding to public feedback, the revised ramps will reduce the length of the bridge by 13 metres and will be accompanied by landscaping with 51 trees and over 3,000 other native woodland species planted around the bridge.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration, said: “Lifting the bridge into place above the railway tracks and electric lines is a complex engineering feat and an important project milestone.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The scheme will provide a safe and accessible route over the East Coast Mainline and this should encourage more people to enjoy the popular Green Wheel Bridleway and all the associated health and wellbeing benefits walking and cycling have to offer.

“Lindsells Bridge forms part of the vital infrastructure needed to support our ambitious plans for new homes, growth, and jobs in Biggleswade and is an example of how we continue to plan for and create a prosperous Central Bedfordshire for all.”

Luke Durston, Principal Programme Sponsor, Network Rail, said: “I am delighted that this work to replace Lindsells level crossing with a safe, accessible bridge for pedestrians, cyclists and riders is moving forward.

“We are committed to improving safety at all level crossings on the UK rail network and this bridge is vital to provide an alternative route across the tracks, allowing us to close the level crossing and remove any risk of error, misuse or misjudgement when people in the community cross the busy East Coast Main Line.”

Advertisement

Advertisement