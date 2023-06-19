News you can trust since 1891
Former Bedfordshire Police chief Garry Forsyth in king's honours list

The list was revealed at the weekend
By Clare Turner
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:39 BST

Former Bedfordshire Chief Constable Garry Forsyth has been recognised in King Charles’ honours list.

Mr Forsyth, who served with the force for five years until his retirement earlier this year, will be awarded the King’s Policing Medal for his service across six constabularies – West Midlands Police, the Metropolitan Police Service, Leicestershire Constabulary, Humberside Police and Northamptonshire where he started his career in 1994.

He said: “I’m genuinely delighted to receive this honour, which feels like the cherry on the cake of a fantastic career for me, and not something I’d ever thought I would achieve setting out as beat officer in Wellingborough back in 1994.

Garry Forsyth
“The award is really testament to all the amazing officers, staff, volunteers and communities I have had the good fortune and pleasure to work with and alongside throughout my career."

Other highlights from his 28-year career include being one of 10 gold commanders for the 2012 Olympic Games.