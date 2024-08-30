Police news. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

A former Bedfordshire Police officer would have faced dismissal for coercive and controlling behaviour – if he hadn’t already resigned before a hearing about his conduct.

Jamie Langwith, a chief inspector who resigned in 2022 following an 18-year career, was found to have committed gross misconduct during his relationships with two women between 2003 to 2010. There were further incidents involving one of the victims after that time.

An independent panel found he had committed 24 of the 28 allegations which related to coercive and controlling behaviour – including sexual, emotional and psychological abuse. The panel was told that at the time of the incidents coercive control was not a criminal offence.

Mr Langwith declined to attend the hearing or provide any mitigation.

The panel decided his conduct breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour for discreditable conduct and that it amounted to gross misconduct.

He was also placed on the College of Policing barred list banning him from returning to policing or similar professions.

Deputy Chief ConstableC Dan Vajzovic said: “The behaviour suffered by these women is completely unacceptable and there is no place in policing for anyone who acts in this way.

“I’m pleased that they found strength to come forward and call out his behaviour, and hope this sends a clear message of how seriously we take such matters.”