Former headteacher at Biggleswade's Hitchmead School celebrates 90th birthday

A former Biggleswade headteacher was delighted to celebrate his 90th birthday surrounded by family.

Arthur Neville - who taught at Hitchmead School during the 1970s and 80s – proudly donned an 'I'm Not Dead Yet' Monty Python tshirt on the day of his party, showing his sense of humour and love of life.

The former headteacher shared a myriad of memories and treasured moments with the Chronicle – from D-Day preparations during his seaside school days to wisdom and wit as a nonagenarian.

On turning 90, Arthur said: "We met at the Weatherley Centre in their grand hall and had a buffet lunch – we sent about 75 invitations and had a good turnout.

Arthur and his wife, Clare, cutting the 90th Birthday cake. Right: Arthur with his family at his birthday party; and as a young boy in 1944. Images supplied by Arthur's family.

"I think God's taken care of me. There's a hymn, Eternal Father Strong to Save. God's working on the world's problems. He might not tell you about it, but he's always there."

The song, associated with sailors, is particularly poignant for Arthur, who spent his early days growing up in the seaside town of Torquay.

Born on November 26, 1934, Arthur was the son of Frank Neville, a plasterer, and Edith Elizabeth Pearce Lawrence.

He remembers happy days spent with his parents, and older brother, Ivor – although things were "a little primitive" compared to the 21st century.

Arthur in 1947, and right, as a young boy in 1944 during World War Two. Images supplied by Arthur's family.

Arthur recalled: "The loo was across the yard, and the bath was in front of the fire.

"I grew up with gas lighting and no electricity at first."

However, when Arthur was just five-years-old, Britain declared war with Germany – and the quiet seaside town suddenly became the beating heart of military operations.

Arthur said: "The war started in 1939 when I suppose I started school. At about the same time as that came the blackouts, and my father had to cover up the windows and stick sticky paper in lattice patterns – if there were bombs, the glass might fly.

Arthur and a colleague during his National Service - pictured with a Spitfire. Right: Studying in 1954. Images supplied by Arthur's family.

"There were low level fighters who killed 30 children attending a Sunday School. There would be two or three planes that would be low level so the radar couldn't detect them."

He added: "I remember looking up and saying 'oh aeroplane' – but it had a black and white cross on it.

"And not long after that there were one or two big bangs near the town centre. It had damaged the church hall we used to go to for the clubs. There was one fatality; if you were in the cinema, there would be an aircraft warning, and this poor chap had gone out of the cinema [in case the building was targeted] and was hit by shrapnel."

Meanwhile, Torquay had become a base for a number of the D-Day forces who were due to fight across the channel.

Even Arthur's school had had its sports ground turned into a camp for American forces, while servicemen filled hotel accommodation.

"One day we said, where are they? Where have they all gone? And believe it or not, the invasion had started!" recalled Arthur.

With the allied forces advancing, the tide turned and VE Day came just under one year later, along with the "commemorative mugs" and "street parties".

But Arthur's own military service still lay ahead of him.

"When I was 18 Her Majesty required me to defend the nation in the air force – pushing a pen around!" laughed Arthur.

"The first two months I found it very unpleasant. Country runs and marching, and polishing boots so you could see your face in them. Why they didn't put patent leather on the front, I never knew!"

Arthur was based at Warrington, Cannock Chase, and Exeter Airport – where he used to ride his bike home every weekend - before moving to command headquarters, Maidenhead.

He was a clerk equipment accounts and then senior aircraftsman, in charge of the filing registry.

Thankfully, his 'pen pushing' eventually came to an end and Arthur could pursue his passion for education.

He said: "I started teaching in north Wembley and then outside St Albans. I picked the [11 Plus] lower streams because you could go off site. The brighter kids, they did nothing but tests, Maths, and PE. I thought, 'that doesn't fit with what I want to do'."

The young teacher moved down to a boarding school in Devon, before heading up to Rugby and finally settling in Biggleswade.

In answer to why Hitchmead, he said: "Firstly, it was a new school; secondly, I was moving from being a senior master to a deputy headmaster.

"The Biggleswade we came to, it was a lovely market town, and everybody seemed to care for everybody else."

Arthur has also been a member of the gardening club, and helped with Langford Cubs and Wolf Cubs "which was great fun".

Meanwhile at Hitchmead, he taught children with additional needs, with one particular moment standing out.

Arthur said: "Amongst other things, I taught pottery. One young man had made a thumb pot, and then we had to glaze it and put it in the kiln. When we got it out that glaze had worked and it looked white - and the young man said: 'It looks proper'.

"There was something he'd done that was real and he prized it. But some of the youngsters who went to that school needed that experience – life previously had been 'you can't do this; you can't do that."

Arthur also had the children dabble in dancing, calling ceilidhs for his pupils as a fun form of exercise.

And such dancing has a special place in his heart, for it was at a country dance club that he met his wife, Clare, when he was a student at Exeter's St Luke's College of Education, and she at pupil at St Lloyd's School of Occupational Therapy.

The couple, who have celebrated their Sapphire anniversary, went on to have five children: Anthony, Barbara, Chris, Catherine, and Frances – and are now proud grandparents to Gemma, Hannah, Clare, Luke and Adam.