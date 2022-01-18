Four Bedfordshire charities scoop share of £120,000 festive financial boost
Nominations from the public give these groups a nice late Christmas present
Four charities based in Bedfordshire have received a £1,000 Christmas gift thanks to Ecclesiastical Insurance.
They were nominated to win a share of £120,000 by members of the public as part of the specialist insurer’s annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign.
The charities are:
Schoolreaders - a charity which matches volunteers to UK primary schools giving free one-to-one reading support to children
Midshires Search and Rescue - trained volunteers who search for missing and vulnerable people
Bedford Area Schools Christian Support Trust - a Christian organisation designed to empower children and young people to achieve their full potential
Potton Hall for All - working on building and running a large, multi-purpose community hall in Potton
1,856 Bedfordshire residents nominated a cause close to their hearts, with 87 charitable causes in the area receiving votes. The winning charities across the UK were picked at random.