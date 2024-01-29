Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new coffee pod recycling service has been started by Central Beds Council to encourage people to responsibly dispose of aluminium and plastic drink pods.

The council is one of the first in the region to introduce the service which is free to use and will work for coffee, tea and hot chocolate pods from most widely used brands.

The scheme, which starts today (January 29) supports the council’s aim to reduce waste, increase recycling, and save resources by giving materials a second life. It’s being delivered in partnership with Podback, a not-for-profit recycling organisation. The pods are recycled in the UK, with the plastic and aluminium used to make new products, and the coffee grounds treated to produce renewable energy (biogas) and make soil improver.

Residents will be able to recycle their plastic or aluminium coffee pods at home by signing up for free on the Podback website. They will be sent a supply of Podback recycling bags to put their pods in and filled bags can be put out on their usual refuse collection days, alongside their usual collections. Residents living in flats can participate by using the Podback Drop-Off service.

Cllr Mary Walsh, executive member for planning and waste said: “We’re delighted to be working with Podback who, at no cost to residents or the council, will help many thousands of us to reduce our waste and minimise our impact on the environment. I would encourage anyone who uses coffee pods at home to sign up for this free scheme.”

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for sustainability and climate resilience added: “We’re committed to thinking about sustainability and our environment in everything we do as a council.

“A staggering 800 million coffee pods were bought in the UK last year and anyone in Central Bedfordshire can now enjoy their flat whites and frothy lattes knowing there is a convenient recycling option.”

Podback executive director, Rick Hindley, said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council to offer residents the option to recycle coffee pods as part of their council’s regular service. Recycling with Podback means tonnes of used pods will be removed from the household waste stream every year.”