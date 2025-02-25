Fresh appeal hopes to identify man found dead near Biggleswade 28 years ago

Images of the man and tattoo produced by the University of Dundee Centre for Anatomy and Human Identification

A new appeal is hoping to solve the 28-year-old mystery of a body found near the A1 at Biggleswade.

The body of the man was discovered in a makeshift shelter next to the A1 at Biggleswade on February 6, 1997, by a group of boys playing truant from school.

But almost three decades later, his identity remains a mystery.

It is believed the man had been dead for up to two weeks – but police found no ID or clues as to who he might be.

While foul play is not suspected, with the cause of death now believed to be a brain tumour, the full coroner’s report has yet to be released.

The man was described as a white European in his 50s, 5ft 4ins and of slim build. He had grey collar-length hair, a full beard and blue eyes.

He also had a tattoo of a woman on top of a heart with a name in the centre on his right arm. The name was unclear, but could have had five or six letters and possibly began with a P or B and ended with a Y or S.

When found, he was wearing a black blouson zip-up jacket with a grey woollen lining, a black crew neck jumper, black T-shirt and black trousers.

He also had an Accurist Chronograph watch with a broken silver strap and a yellow metal signet ring.

And he was known to be a homeless man regularly seen pushing a ladies’ green bike around the area, and was rumoured to have visited properties – particularly farms, sharpening knives and tools and doing odd jobs in return for food.

While he was known to be polite and well-spoken, he did not share his name with anyone.

But one of the schoolboys who found the body said he occasionally chatted to him in Biggleswade and remembers him saying he once worked or lived in London.

It is believed he could also have had links to Sutton, Langford, Astwick and Clifton.

Mark Greenhalgh, Locate International’s CEO said: “Someone may have information, however small it may seem, which could be the missing piece of this puzzle. Please help put a name to this unidentified man and solve the mystery after 28 years.”

Now, Locate International is asking if you remember:

> Seeing the distinctive ladies’ green bike in the area?

> Someone matching this description offering knife and tool sharpening?

> Anyone working on farms in the area who may have known him?

> Anyone that might remember him from local cafes or homeless shelters?

> Someone working in a local post office in 1996 where he may have collected forwarded mail, payments, or a pension?

If you have any information, contact Locate International online, by emailing [email protected], by calling 0300 102 1011.