Scarecrows, confetti, football, dancing and lots more at Shefford Community Festival

The festival was launched with a bang

Shefford’s sixth annual Community Festival opened with a bang this year.

Mayor Ken Pollard, who officiated the ribbon cutting, set a confetti bomb in motion, ably supported by the Shefford Prince and Princesses, at the start of the festivities last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A celebrity Peppa pig and a good number of spectators assembled in the High Street for the launch before heading across the road to sample the excellent EatFeast street food.

A range of events took place over the week, including a scarecrow festival, football with the Shefford Saints, children’s dance classes, family fun at Shefford Children’s Centre, coffee mornings, an art exhibition, a garage trail sale, a clean up work party by the Shefford Greenspace Conservation Group and a Shefford Majorettes free taster evening.

Around 54 events were planned over the festival week.