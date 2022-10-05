Future of Sandy Show hangs in the balance as new volunteers are needed

New members are invited to join an important AGM to decide upon the future of the Sandy Show.

And unless more people step forward the show will be unable to carry on in its current format.

Sandy and District Horticultural Association will be holding its Annual General Meeting at 7.30pm on Tuesday, October 11, at the Bowls Club Pavilion of Sandy Conservative Club, Bedford Road.

Sandy Show, Golden Jubilee 2016. Photo: Sandy and District Horticultural Association (SDHA)

Residents are encouraged to join and have their say about the association and Sandy Show.

A Sandy and District Horticultural Association spokesman explained: "In his recent newsletter, our chairman Andrew Havergal highlighted some key issues that need to be addressed, including the Sandy Show itself – without additional committee assistance it will not be possible for this to continue in its present format."

The meeting will begin with the election of officers and formal statements from the president, chairman and treasurer, who will comment on the association's activities and progress during 2022.

Advertisement

The spokesman added: "This formal process only occupies at most 20 minutes, after which there will be an open forum to allow members and guests to air their suggestions about how the association can continue to thrive.

"This will be a most important meeting where decisions will have to be made regarding the future of both this association and the Sandy Show. We look forward to hearing from you."

Contact Andrew to register your interest via [email protected] by October 7.