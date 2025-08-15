Gallery: Biggleswade pays its respect at ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of VJ Day

The service, held in the town centre was officiated by a representative of St Andrew’s Church and attended by members of Biggleswade Town Council, the Royal British Legion and members of the public.

It included prayers, readings and the laying of wreaths with the Kohima Epitaph read by Mr Mark Aitkins, chairman of the Biggleswade branch of the Royal Artillery Association.

The Exhortation was read by Mrs Diane Keogh, chairman of the Biggleswade branch of the Royal British Legion with members of Biggleswade’s Sea Cadets sounding the Last Post..

A spokesperson for Biggleswade Town Council said: “Thank you to everyone who braved the heat to attend our Victory in Japan (VJ) Day service on the Market Square this morning.

“'We will remember them'.”

VJ Day stands for Victory over Japan Day. It's the name given to the day in August 1945 when Japan surrendered, bringing the Second World War to a complete end. More than 30,000 British troops died in the war against Japan with a further 37,500 held as prisoners of war.

National events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day included a spectacular sunset ceremony at the Memorial Gates on Constitution Hill in London, last night. (14 August)

And today further events in London included an address by the King and a flypast.

