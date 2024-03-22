Sandy mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt thanks local resident Mick Reynolds for his generous defibrillator donation. It brings the town's complement of these life saving devices to five.

Senior citizen Mick Reynolds, who’s lived in Sandy for more than five decades, has donated a defibrillator to the town.

And he hopes his generous gesture will be duplicated by other locals.

He said: “It would really be fulfilling to see other members of the community dedicate themselves to similar causes to make Sandy a model town for the entire country.”

Sandy mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt met Mr Reynolds at his Middleham Close home to view the new defibrillator – the fifth in the town – and thank him on behalf of everyone living in the area.

The council is to hold a training event in collaboration with the Community Heartbeat Trust to make residents aware of the importance, proper usage and maintenance of defibrillators – with details still to be confirmed.