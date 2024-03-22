Generous Sandy resident donates a defibrillator to serve the town
Senior citizen Mick Reynolds, who’s lived in Sandy for more than five decades, has donated a defibrillator to the town.
And he hopes his generous gesture will be duplicated by other locals.
He said: “It would really be fulfilling to see other members of the community dedicate themselves to similar causes to make Sandy a model town for the entire country.”
Sandy mayor Cllr Joanna Hewitt met Mr Reynolds at his Middleham Close home to view the new defibrillator – the fifth in the town – and thank him on behalf of everyone living in the area.
The council is to hold a training event in collaboration with the Community Heartbeat Trust to make residents aware of the importance, proper usage and maintenance of defibrillators – with details still to be confirmed.
According to the British Heart Foundation, the device gives a high energy electric shock to the heart and is an essential part in trying to save the life of someone in cardiac arrest.