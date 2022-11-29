Get into the festive spirit at the Christmas Lights Big Switch On in Potton
It’s this Saturday
Potton is inviting families to enter into the festive spirit and come along to its Christmas Lights Big Switch On this Saturday.
Families are invited to join the fun and see the high street light up on December 3, while there will be plenty of activities and stalls on offer to entertain guests of all ages. Residents can browse its Christmas Craft Fair for unique gifts, which will include the usual stalls from Potton groups and organisations, while adventurous thrill seekers can enjoy Henry Harris’ fairground rides. There will also be a range of entertainment on the stage in the Market Square for crowds to enjoy, while the 'Big Switch-On' itself will take place at 5pm.
A Potton Town Council spokesman added: "Father Christmas will be in his Post Office from 3.30pm and will have his post box, so if you would like to write to him, please remember to include your name and address so he can reply."