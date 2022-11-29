Get into the festive spirit at the Christmas Lights Big Switch On in Potton

Families are invited to join the fun and see the high street light up on December 3, while there will be plenty of activities and stalls on offer to entertain guests of all ages. Residents can browse its Christmas Craft Fair for unique gifts, which will include the usual stalls from Potton groups and organisations, while adventurous thrill seekers can enjoy Henry Harris’ fairground rides. There will also be a range of entertainment on the stage in the Market Square for crowds to enjoy, while the 'Big Switch-On' itself will take place at 5pm.