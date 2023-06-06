News you can trust since 1891
Get ready to party for a great day out at Sandy Carnival this weekend

The forecast is good for a cracking Sandy Carnival this weekend
By Lynn Hughes
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:45 BST
Carnival Stars, Gabriel Jai Dalmeida from St Swithun’s Primary School, and Ennis Dowler, from Maple Tree Primary School will be there

Blue skies and a lovely sunny day are expected for the annual carnival on Saturday.

And organisers say there is a great afternoon of entertainment lined up for all the family. with music, dancing, a parade and fire eating!

Local schools, organisations and businesses are taking part in the parade through the town, which moves off at 1.30pm from All Saints Way. Sandy Reunion Band and the Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen, who have both taken part for many years, will be marching and Shefford Majorettes, stilt walkers and jugglers, will also be keeping the crowds entertained along the route.

They will be joined by the parade judges - Joanna Hewitt (mayor of Sandy), Paul Sharman (deputy mayor) and Gee Leach, local businesswoman, plus Carnival Stars Gabriel Jai Dalmeida from St Swithun’s Primary School, and Ennis Dowler, from Maple Tree Primary School. Sandy Community Fire Service will be completing the line up.

The main event takes place in the grounds of the former Sandye Place Academy, in Park Road with more entertainment in the arena, including performances from the Shefford Majorettes, TJ’s line dancers and Cassia from Showtime Circus, who will be giving an exciting fire eating performance. In addition, the Biggleswade Sea Cadets will be playing a selection of music.

The Asahi Shotokan Karate Club will be giving a demonstration and the Aisle O’Var Backswordsmen will be showing their martial arts skills with swords and nine foot long quarterstaffs!

Not to be outdone, the Fire Service will be giving a demonstration of a rescue from a car. While all this is going on, there will be plenty of other things to entertain the whole family. Animal Edge will be bringing some farm animals for carnival goers to meet. There will be a fairground, face painting and more than 30 stalls run by local organisations and businesses. There will be plenty of refreshments on offer. Party on Potton will be laying on teas and coffees, a pop-up bar and various food stalls.

Gates open at 12.30pm and everyone is invited along for a great day out.