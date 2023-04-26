Get ready to party to celebrate King’s Coronation with Big Lunch in Biggleswade and Sandy

Get ready to party and celebrate the King’s Coronation with a right royal knees-up next weekend.

Biggleswade Town Council will be holding a Coronation Big Lunch in Biggleswade Market Square from 12pm to 6pm on Sunday, May 7. The free event is open to all and will include live entertainment and a variety of food stalls. The square will be lined with chairs and tables for residents to enjoy food and drink, which will be provided by local traders and businesses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Big Lunch with an entertainment programme and lots of stalls will also be hosted by Sandy Town Council In celebration of King Charles III's Coronation.

It's party time next weekend to celebrate the coronation of King Charles

A spokesman for Sandy Town Council said: “The event at Sandye Place is free and open to everyone, please no dogs/pets though. Inside the venue you will be able to purchase from food and drink vendors, or you can bring your own. We will have cake competitions from the WI and children's dress up competitions with the opportunity for little ones to decorate their own crown.

“We can't wait for Sandy to come together and celebrate such a prominent event – see you there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are interested in volunteering at the event email [email protected]

The Ivy Leaf Club in Station Road, Langford, will be marking the historic event with a Coronation Party at 9pm on Sunday with a £4 entry fee for non-members.

And in Potton various organisations, clubs and societies led by the town council are hosting a Coronation extravaganza at Mill Lane Recreation Ground on Saturday, May 6, starting at 9am. The event will include a big screen showing of the Coronation from 10am, posh picnic, hog roast, family screening of the film Encanto and live music from 6pm.

A Coronation Celebration is being held by Potton History Society on Thursday, April 27, starting at 7.30pm. The event will be held at the Community Centre in Brook End, cost £3 with light refreshments available.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesman said: “The event will present a look back at coronation festivities from Queen Victoria to Queen Elizabeth II with an emphasis on material we hold in our archives from the coronation 70 years ago.” Visitors are invited to take along items and memorabilia.

A special service featuring A Prayer For The King, is to be held at St Andrew’s Church, Biggleswade, on Saturday, May 6.

And on Monday, May 8, thousands of organisations will be coming together for the Big Help Out by creating volunteering opportunities for residents to help their wider communities.

Coronation Champions Awards, supported by Her Majesty The Queen Consort, will celebrate and recognise inspiring volunteers who have made an exceptional difference in their communities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you are a business or individual and you would like to get involved in the Big Help Out, register details here.

People holding street parties are advised that they need to clean up after their event with an area set aside for bin bags and recycling. They are also advised to remove any bunting or other decorations and not to leave bin bags on the streets as this may attract foxes and vermin.