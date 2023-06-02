Get your grant application to Biggleswade Town Council before the August deadline
Calling all charities, community club and other organisations with the specific aim of enhancing the life of Biggleswade residents
By Bev Creagh
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 16:59 BST- 1 min read
The Town Council’s annual grants scheme is now open.
The application form – and more information – is available at the council website.
If you’d like to enquire about the grants process, contact the council at 01767 313134 or email [email protected] This email address can also be used for completed application forms.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The deadline is August 31 and the outcome will be announced in October.