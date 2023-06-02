Get your grant application to Biggleswade Town Council before the August deadline

The clock is ticking for Biggleswade Town Council's annual grant applications. Get yours in by the end of August.

The Town Council’s annual grants scheme is now open.

The application form – and more information – is available at the council website.

If you’d like to enquire about the grants process, contact the council at 01767 313134 or email [email protected] This email address can also be used for completed application forms.

