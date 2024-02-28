Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two refurbished lounges at a supported living service in Shefford, which have helped to change the culture and social inclusion of the learning disabled adults who live there, have been officially opened by HM Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire, Susan Lousada.

Claire Davies-Sond, the registered manager of the care home, which is run by learning disability charity Hft, said: “The surroundings just didn’t provide the people we support to enjoy their best lives.”

The bedrooms were initially a priority for redecoration but Claire and her staff knew the lounges had to be included in the project, as they were looking dark and gloomy.

The Lord Lieutenant helped open the new look care home

“We are very lucky to have the support of the Mayor of Shefford, Ken Pollard, and on a recent Race Night, he raised £250 for us to put towards a new sofa for the overall project. It’s amazing what you can do with that sort of money if you shop wisely on online second-hand sites.”

The service was also given a grant from Hft of a further £800 to finish the project.

The residents at the Hitchin Road facility helped decide colour palettes and other decorating ideas and chose a combination of mustard and teal for one lounge and bright pink for the second.

The rooms have been decorated with objects that have meaning to the adults who live there. For example, Claire found a world globe on Facebook Marketplace, which was appropriate seeing as the residents had learnt about the cultures of different countries last year.

Residents helped choose the decor - and officially cut the ribbon

“Each lounge now has a different vibe so the people we support have a choice as to where they socialise in the evenings,” explains Claire. “This transformation is all down to the hard work of our staff who got their hands – and everything else – dirty painting and decorating.”

Ms Lousada says: “What a wonderful way to spend a Friday afternoon. The service is a special place because of the lovely people who make it their home – it was a very special visit for me and I look forward to returning.”