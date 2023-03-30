Go-ahead for long-awaited new zebra crossing on busy High Street in Sandy

Plan shows location of the zebra crossing in Sandy High Street

Go-ahead has been given for a long-awaited zebra crossing to be installed in High Street, Sandy, close to where a child was knocked down in 2020.

The new crossing was originally proposed in August 2021 after a 321-signature petition supporting a new crossing was presented to the local authority by Independent Sandy councillor Simon Ford.

The go-ahead has been welcomed by members of Sandy Town Council who say the crossing will improve pedestrian safety on a busy and dangerous area of the High Street, making it much safer to cross.

A spokesman said: “At its meeting on March 6, members of Sandy Town Council unanimously voted to support the installation of a new crossing on Sandy High Street.

“The crossing, which has seen many delays will provide a vital facility to Sandy residents, making a busy and dangerous area of the High Street much safer to cross, particularly for young people and their parents heading back and forth to school.

“Members were pleased that a site for the crossing was now being agreed and urged Central Bedfordshire Council to proceed with the installation with no further delays.”

It was recommended the zebra crossing, to be located close to Ivel Road, will include ramps, and be built on a raised table which also helps slow the speed of traffic where pedestrians cross the road. A school crossing patrol to ensure safety for children, will remain in place.