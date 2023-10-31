Dawn is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community

A local Slimming World Consultant has attended a special event in recognition of the support she provides to people in Stotfold.

Dawn Breacher, who runs the Stotfold Slimming World group at Memorial Hall, every week, has been awarded gold status by the weight loss organisation thanks to the number of people she supports each week and the high level of service she provides to her members.

She collected the award at a prestigious ceremony in Birmingham and was invited to a Celebration Day at Slimming World’s headquarters in Derbyshire alongside all of the other ‘gold’ consultants.

Dawn is hugely proud of the difference she makes within her local community.

She says: “While I’m the one collecting this award, it’s an achievement for everyone in the group – they’ve absolutely gone for gold when it comes to their weight loss!

“Seeing new members arrive at our group with their self-esteem at rock bottom and then seeing those same members grow in confidence and self-belief so much that they can achieve their dreams is nothing short of amazing.

“The support and training I’ve received from Slimming World has been second to none, and the celebration event was a great way to mark all that we’ve achieved as a group. I truly believe I have the best role in the world.”