Grass fire narrowly averted after car bursts into flames on A1 at Wyboston
This could have been so much worse
By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:34 am
A huge grass fire was narrowly avoided this morning (Tuesday) on the A1 at Wyboston.
A vehicle fire had spread to the dry grass verge but, according to Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit “was swiftly put out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service avoiding the large scale fires we have seen in the last few months”.