Grass fire narrowly averted after car bursts into flames on A1 at Wyboston

This could have been so much worse

By Clare Turner
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 10:34 am
A huge grass fire was narrowly avoided this morning (Tuesday) on the A1 at Wyboston.

A vehicle fire had spread to the dry grass verge but, according to Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit “was swiftly put out by Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service avoiding the large scale fires we have seen in the last few months”.

The scene at Wyboston this morning (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)
