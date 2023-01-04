Customers can drop off their clean and empty sweets and biscuits plastic tubs to participating Greene King pubs to be recycled.

Now you’ve scoffed your festive chocolates you may be wondering what to do with all those empty tubs.

Pub company Greene King is once again holding its Tub2Pub appeal – meaning people can drop off their empty plastic confectionary and biscuits containers at its pubs and help raise cash for cancer support.

In Biggleswade, this includes The White Hart in the Market Square and the Yorkshire Grey on London Road.

Last year around 24k tubs – three tonnes of plastic – were saved from landfill thanks to the scheme.

Customers can recycle their clean and empty tubs until February 19.

This is the third year Greene King has partnered with co-cre8 in the Tub2Pub scheme. Co-cre8 specialises in recycling the hard polypropylene plastic which the tubs are made of.

