Greggs and Sainsbury's team up to open new store in Biggleswade - creating 12 jobs

A pioneering new Greggs store opening in Biggleswade has created 12 new jobs in the area.

Greggs and Sainsbury’s have teamed up with a new type of concession in the supermarket giant’s petrol stations. The first store in the country opens in Sainsbury’s Biggleswade petrol station today, (Thursday) in Bells Brook.

The shop, which will be open from 6am to 9pm every day, means customers stopping to refuel can choose from Greggs’ freshly prepared menu including sausage rolls, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives, as well as options from Sainsbury’s convenience range. Greggs and Sainsbury’s are expected to open further concessions together later this year throughout the UK.

The partnership is the first to open in the country

Tony Rowson, Property Director at Greggs said: “Our opening at Biggleswade will be our first with Sainsbury’s as we expand and diversify our retail estate as part of our ambitious property strategy. The opening will allow us to provide Greggs favourites to even more customers, in a format that complements Sainsbury’s existing petrol station offer.”

Rhian Bartlett, Food Commercial Director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We’ve launched this new concept today as part of our ongoing plan to transform our takeaway food offer with top brands – bringing even more innovative and delicious food and drink to our customers. This is the first time we’ve worked with Greggs and we’re delighted to be partnering with one of the UK’s favourites for freshly prepared food-on-the-go.”

