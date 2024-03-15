The closure is in Biggleswade - Adobe stock

Halifax has confirmed that it will close its Biggleswade branch for good this year.

The High Street bank will shut its door for the last time on July 31 – a move which was not welcomed by Central Bedfordshire councillor Hayley Whitaker.

In a post on Facebook, the independent councillor for Biggleswade West said: “I’m very sad to say that I have been contacted by Halifax today to say that they will be closing their Biggleswade branch on 31st July.

“Their logic seems to be that people are not using their counter service as much as they used to, however their letter is completely lacking any numbers – only percentages!”

She added that she was concerned about elderly residents who do not have access to digital services.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Biggleswade branch have fallen over recent years. The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs. Customers can also manage their money online, through our mobile banking apps, by calling us or speaking to a Community Banker.”