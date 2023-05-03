Stotfold Steam Fair and Country Show

The popular Stotfold Mill Steam Fair and Country Show – now in its 19th year – will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 13 and 14.

And it promises to be even bigger and better with top class music and entertainment over the weekend, as well as offering a fantastic day out for families and steam fans alike.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the highlights of the show will undoubtedly be the traction engine tug of war, when one team made up of as many members of the public as possible holding on to the rope struggles against the might of the traction engine.

But there’s lots more less strenuous fun to be found.

The Swords of Penda – Children of Loki will be bringing early Anglo-Saxons to life, recreating a time full of mystery, mythology, warfare and amazing stories.

The Rockets will be performing amazing airborne stunts while Flyin’ Ryan will be showing off his jaw-dropping motorbike skills.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stotfold’s very own Gifford Dance Academy – who featured on Britain’s Got Talent and who’ve just returned from Disneyland Paris – will demonstrate their unique blend of acrobatics and dance.

And Hertfordshire community percussion and dance group Garden City Samba, specialists in Brazilian carnival rhythms, will give show visitors a chance to join the band in the arena to take part in the performance.

If music is your thing, there are numerous acts to choose from including folk duo Abacus, Caught in the Act, Henlow Hurricanes and Sam Giffin.

In honour of the King’s coronation, the fair is holding a king and queen pageant with youngsters encouraged to come dressed in their finest robes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Judging will take place on the Saunders Stage with the winners heading the Steam Parade, closing the show on Sunday afternoon.

There’s also lots for tiny tots – a fun fair and play zone.

Every appetite will be catered for at a variety of food stalls – from fish and chips and burgers to sizzling sausages and breakfast rolls, from noodles and all things vegan to Mexican burritos and Greek, as well as coffee, doughnuts, cake and ice cream.

Bar Marquee will be serving a selection of traditional ciders and casque ales.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Funds generated by the Steam Fair are vital to keep Stotfold Mill and Nature Reserve open for everyone to enjoy free of charge.

It’s run by the Stotfold Preservation Trust with the aim of preserving, developing and maintaining the Mill – a building of special architectural and historical interest – as a working watermill and display of rural life artefacts, for the education and benefit of the public.

The trust also aims to manage the conservation, protection and preservation of the adjacent Nature Reserve and in doing so provide for the care and management of the reserve and the education of the public in the understanding, appreciation and enjoyment of the flora and fauna of the area.

A spokesperson said: “Your support helps us to keep the wheels of history turning.”

Advertisement

Advertisement