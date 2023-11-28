Have you got a school, charity or community group near the Black Cat roundabout? You might get a slice of £2m fund
If so, National Highways wants to hear from you as it has unveiled a £2 million initiative. It’s aimed at leaving a lasting positive legacy in the region and maximise the benefits of the upcoming A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.
The not-for-profit groups can include schools, charities, community groups and environment and heritage groups.
Two funds available for applicants are:
A £1.7 million social value fund to maximise the wider benefits of the scheme available for all not-for-profit organisations – grants between £15,000 and £200,000.
A £250,000 community fund to support the local community and provide social value available for non-for-profit groups or small voluntary and community organisations – grants of up to £15,000
Paul Salmon, National Highways senior project manager, said: “We’re committed to helping local communities make the most of our investment. The A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements is a transformational project that will improve journeys and give the region a huge boost. We’re also committed to looking beyond the road network and bring lasting benefits to the local community by investing in projects that mean the most to them.”
This is the first of five funding windows and applications are open until February 1.
The A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements – which will include a new 10-mile dual carriageway – are set to start before the end of the year and will open to traffic in 2027.