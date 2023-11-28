Have you got a school, charity or community group near the Black Cat roundabout? You might get a slice of £2m fund

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you got a not-for-profit or community group near the Black Cat roundabout?

If so, National Highways wants to hear from you as it has unveiled a £2 million initiative. It’s aimed at leaving a lasting positive legacy in the region and maximise the benefits of the upcoming A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements.

The not-for-profit groups can include schools, charities, community groups and environment and heritage groups.

The Black Cat roundabout

Two funds available for applicants are:

A £1.7 million social value fund to maximise the wider benefits of the scheme available for all not-for-profit organisations – grants between £15,000 and £200,000.

A £250,000 community fund to support the local community and provide social value available for non-for-profit groups or small voluntary and community organisations – grants of up to £15,000

Paul Salmon, National Highways senior project manager, said: “We’re committed to helping local communities make the most of our investment. The A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements is a transformational project that will improve journeys and give the region a huge boost. We’re also committed to looking beyond the road network and bring lasting benefits to the local community by investing in projects that mean the most to them.”

This is the first of five funding windows and applications are open until February 1.