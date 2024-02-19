Have your say on Central Bedfordshire's five-year plan for adult social care

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People are being asked for their views on Central Bedfordshire Council’s five-year plan for adult social care.

A draft strategy is looking at the vision for adult social care, the key priorities and how these will be delivered, and the difference it will make for residents now and in the future. It also addresses the challenges facing adult social care both locally and nationally and how these will be tackled through four key priorities.

These include:

Have your say on Central Beds Council's 5-year Adult Social Care plan

> Promoting independence and wellbeing

Advertisement

Advertisement

> Building resilient communities and keeping vulnerable people safe

> Making best use of available resources

> Shaping and supporting the care market and workforce.

Councillor Mark Smith, executive member for adult social care, said: “We want to hear from all residents across Central Bedfordshire, not just from people who currently access adult social care services but from those who may have a future need for themselves or their loved ones.

“We also want to hear from unpaid carers and organisations in the voluntary and community sector to help ensure our strategy meets the needs of everyone, and that we are focused on the priorities that matters most to people.”

To read the full adult social care strategy and have your say visit the council’s website.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If a paper copy of the consultation document is needed or information in an alternative format, please contact [email protected] or call 0300 300 8300. The consultation is open from today, February 19, and closes on May 12.