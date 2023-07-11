The ticket office at Biggleswade could close - Photo Google Maps

Ticket offices at Biggleswade, Sandy and Arlesey train stations are facing closure under plans announced by rail operators.

Thameslink is now inviting passengers to comment to transport watchdogs Transport Focus and London TravelWatch on the proposals.

The company says the proposal aims to better support passengers by moving colleagues out from behind traditional ticket offices windows, which would close, onto station concourses where customers need them most, making them more visible and accessible.

Under the plans, staff would move to roles that cover a broader range of customer needs in the future – from travel and fares advice to accessibility assistance – following engagement with both colleagues and the unions.

A spokesman said: “These potential plans support wider moves to modernise the railway, put customer service at its heart and would offer a more varied and interesting role for colleagues.

“No final decisions have been made as the industry is currently at local public consultation stage.

“No stations that have staff today will become unstaffed and station opening hours would remain the same.

“A full Equality Impact Assessment for each station has been completed and, if these proposals go ahead, we would continue to provide assistance in line with our Accessible Travel Policy commitments.”

The company says the proposed changes reflect that the way customers buy tickets has changed significantly in recent years, with a reduction in ticket office use. It says most tickets are now bought online or from ticket machines, which can sell the vast majority of ticket types, and eticket readers are fitted across the GTR network.

“Our colleagues have a valuable role in helping customers, which these proposals aim to enhance. In-person assistance would still be available to help customers use machines and advise on the best value-for-money fares.

“Welcoming everyone to the railway is central to all industry reforms and colleagues would continue to provide accessibility support and assistance, meeting the needs of all customers as well as continuing to offer travel advice and to support the safety and security of our stations for example by being a presence to deter anti-social behaviour.”

The public consultation will run unil July 26.

As this public consultation is being carried out by Transport Focus and London TravelWatch, GTR (Southern, Thameslink, Great Northern and Gatwick Express) cannot take your feedback directly. Instead, feedback should be emailed to [email protected]

Alternatively, you can write to Transport Focus, Freepost: RTEH-XAGE-BYKZ, Transport Focus, PO Box 5594, Southend-on-Sea, SS1 9PZ or London TravelWatch, Freepost: RTEH-XAGE-BYKZ

London TravelWatch, PO Box 5594, Southened-on-Sea, SS1 9PZ.

You can also find out more about the consultation and having your say by visiting transportfocus.org.uk and londontravelwatch.org.uk.

