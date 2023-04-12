Have your say on issues that matter to Biggleswade at council's annual assembly

Biggleswade residents are invited to have their say on the issues at the heart of the community.

Biggleswade Town Council's annual assembly is on Tuesday, April 18, at The Old Court House, Saffron Road. Here, people can learn about what has been happening over the year, what the can council offer, and the proposed plans for the town's future.

A town council spokesman said: "It is an opportunity for residents to comment on local issues and matters. The annual assembly is open to all members of the public, but only registered electors of Biggleswade are allowed to comment and vote."

What does the future hold for Biggleswade? Image: Mayor Grant Fage.

The council wants to be able to answer questions fully during the evening. If you can, please send any questions in advance of the meeting to: [email protected], or call 01767 313134.

If you are unable to attend the annual assembly, the full agenda can be viewed on the council's website.

