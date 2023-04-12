News you can trust since 1891
Have your say on issues that matter to Biggleswade at council's annual assembly

The meeting is on April 18

By Jo Robinson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

Biggleswade residents are invited to have their say on the issues at the heart of the community.

Biggleswade Town Council's annual assembly is on Tuesday, April 18, at The Old Court House, Saffron Road. Here, people can learn about what has been happening over the year, what the can council offer, and the proposed plans for the town's future.

A town council spokesman said: "It is an opportunity for residents to comment on local issues and matters. The annual assembly is open to all members of the public, but only registered electors of Biggleswade are allowed to comment and vote."

What does the future hold for Biggleswade? Image: Mayor Grant Fage.What does the future hold for Biggleswade? Image: Mayor Grant Fage.
The council wants to be able to answer questions fully during the evening. If you can, please send any questions in advance of the meeting to: [email protected], or call 01767 313134.

If you are unable to attend the annual assembly, the full agenda can be viewed on the council's website.

Refreshments will be provided before the meeting at 7pm.

