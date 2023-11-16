Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People are being invited to share their views on proposals to remove vehicle access from the level crossing in Langford.

The plan would see an alternative access created via a new road connecting to Edworth Road, which is approximately 1.4km south of the level crossing in East Road.

Network Rail say they need to remove vehicle access from the crossing due to the difficulty in maintaining equipment used to raise and lower the level crossing barriers.

If approved, the project will provide a new access road for residents and landowners, improve the reliability of the railway and boost safety at the level crossing.

Lineside residents and the wider community can share their views on the proposals via an online consultation, which is open until Wednesday, December 13.

Network Rail is also hosting a public consultation drop-in event between 1.30pm and 5pm on Monday, November 27, at Langford Village Hall.

Teams from Network Rail will be on hand to talk through the proposals with residents getting a chance to ask any questions they may have.

The feedback will form part of an application for a Transport and Works Act Order (TWAO), which is expected to be submitted to the Secretary of State for Transport in Spring 2024.

A TWAO is a legal power enabling Network Rail to acquire the land and rights to construct an alternative vehicle access to the east of the railway along with powers to make changes to the highway on Edworth Road.