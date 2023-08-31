Have your say on plans to add Clifton Park to order banning public drinking

Have your say on plans to include Clifton Park to a protection order that would ban public drinking there.

Central Beds Council is reviewing its public space protection orders (PSPOs) and is consulting on plans to add Clifton Park to the list of areas where public drinking is banned.

While the orders also restrict dogs from certain public spaces, the council is not proposing any changes to these rules.

Central Beds Council is inviting residents to their say on measures dealing with anti social behaviour

The current dog control orders in place include a blanket rule requiring dogs to be on leads in any open space with a marked sports pitch, and dogs being prohibited from fenced play and games areas and parts of the council’s country parks.

Dogs will also still need to be on a lead in cemeteries, picnic areas, gardens of remembrance and A and B roads, as well as on public footpaths. If a dog fouls, the person in charge of it must immediately remove it.

Councillor Rebecca Hares, executive member for health and community liaison at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We know many of our residents are extremely concerned about anti-social behaviour and our Public Sector Protection Orders give our officers additional powers to deal with a wide range of anti-social issues, to assist in keeping our communities safe.

“They’re an important tool in dealing with low level anti-social behaviour in our communities, and we’re keen to hear views on our current orders and proposed changes.”

The consultation closes on Friday, November 17.