Have your say on the future of Biggleswade

Residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Biggleswade, as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s latest governance review.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggleswade Town Council has until August 23 to respond to the review, and has scheduled a public meeting for next week to get people’s views.

It is being held on Thursday June 26 at Orchard Community Centre on Sullivan Court between 7pm and 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Biggleswade,” said Peter Tarrant, town clerk and chief executive.

Biggleswade Town Council offices

“We encourage all residents to get involved, ask questions, and share their views.

“Together, we can ensure our town is prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Residents can have their say by completing an online survey, or can collect a paper copy by visiting the town council offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chairman of the governance working group at Biggleswade Town Council Madeline Russell said: “Looking to the future, we want to continue to deliver excellent services while trying to reduce reliance on our local council tax.

“This review enables us to reflect on the breadth and character of the community of Biggleswade, how to better serve residents and how to ensure the right level of representation.”

Community governance reviews normally take place every 15 years, however Central Bedfordshire Council has brought this review forward because of the amount of residential and commercial development in the county.

The review is a legal process which examines how local governance works at parish level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It can lead to changes such as changing town or parish boundaries, merging or reorganising councils and changing the number of councillors.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.