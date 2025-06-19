Have your say on the future of Biggleswade

By Neil Shefferd
Published 19th Jun 2025, 14:35 BST
Residents are being encouraged to have their say on the future of Biggleswade, as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s latest governance review.

Biggleswade Town Council has until August 23 to respond to the review, and has scheduled a public meeting for next week to get people’s views.

It is being held on Thursday June 26 at Orchard Community Centre on Sullivan Court between 7pm and 9pm.

“This is a unique opportunity to shape the future of Biggleswade,” said Peter Tarrant, town clerk and chief executive.

Biggleswade Town Council officesplaceholder image
Biggleswade Town Council offices

“We encourage all residents to get involved, ask questions, and share their views.

“Together, we can ensure our town is prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

Residents can have their say by completing an online survey, or can collect a paper copy by visiting the town council offices.

Chairman of the governance working group at Biggleswade Town Council Madeline Russell said: “Looking to the future, we want to continue to deliver excellent services while trying to reduce reliance on our local council tax.

“This review enables us to reflect on the breadth and character of the community of Biggleswade, how to better serve residents and how to ensure the right level of representation.”

Community governance reviews normally take place every 15 years, however Central Bedfordshire Council has brought this review forward because of the amount of residential and commercial development in the county.

The review is a legal process which examines how local governance works at parish level.

It can lead to changes such as changing town or parish boundaries, merging or reorganising councils and changing the number of councillors.

