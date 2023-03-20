News you can trust since 1891
Have your say on town council's plans to 'transform Biggleswade landscape'

This loan will allow the council to invest in a range of projects

By Jo Robinson
Published 20th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 12:35 GMT

Residents are invited to have their say on plans to "transform the Biggleswade landscape".

Biggleswade Town Council is applying for a second public works loan – a type of loan given to public bodies that will help fund projects including the allotment, play areas, Stratton Way Cemetery, and Drove Road Chapel. Residents are invited to share their comments online here by Monday, April 3.

The 2023/24 works will focus on enhancement to the town's allotment offering; refurbishment of further play areas in the town; ongoing refurbishment of Drove Road Chapel; maintenance and refurbishment of Stratton Way Cemetery.

Residents are invited to have their say. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.
Residents are invited to have their say. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.
Residents are invited to have their say. Image: Biggleswade Town Council.
A council spokesman said: "This loan will allow the council to invest in a range of projects to transform the Biggleswade landscape. As articulated in our Neighbourhood Plan, the town council's vision is that Biggleswade will nurture a high quality environment with green spaces to promote healthy lifestyles."

If you have any questions, contact: [email protected]

